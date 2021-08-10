HERMISTON — The winners of the Farm-City Pro Rodeo “2021 We’re Back” window painting and billboard/banner contest have been announced. Local businesses were invited to participate in the contest by submitting a photo of their entry.
Banner Bank won the window painting contest and will receive a full box seat for Friday night’s rodeo performance. The decoration can be viewed on the bank’s windows along the 100 block of East Main Street, in Hermiston.
And CMG Financial won the billboard contest and will receive a full box for Thursday’s rodeo. The billboard is in the parking lot at Desert Lanes Family Fun Center, 1545 N. First St., Hermiston.
The Farm-City Pro Rodeo runs Wednesday through Saturday, Aug. 11-14, at 7:45 p.m. at the arena at Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center. For tickets, which are $17-$20, visit www.farmcityprorodeo.com or call 541-564-8500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.