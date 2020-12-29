MISSION — Nearly 40 Tribal member- and locally owned businesses received grants totaling $250,000 this month from Nixyaawii Community Financial Services (NCFS) to aid in recovery efforts.
In November, the Board of Trustees of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) allocated monies from CARES Act funding to NCFS to support local businesses, artists and artisans, and contractors through the challenges of the current COVID-19 pandemic. By December 18, the full amount had been awarded to 38 grant recipients.
In a press release, Dave Tovey, executive director of NCFS, stated, "We are fortunate to be part of national and regional networks of Native CDFIs and benefit from the idea itself as well as the methods they use to support their communities' small businesses. Because these CARES Act resources have an end-of-year sunset, we were driven to pull together an immediate grant program in November knowing we could help in a small way to keep local businesses and business people going and maybe brighten their Christmas."
NCFS continues to research services and resources that may be contained in other COVID-19 relief legislation in order to channel needed assistance to the community's private sector.
Qualified grantees who received awards ranging from $5,000-$10,000 include Maranatha Mobile Massage, Sundown Grill & Bar-B-Q, Kanaine Apparel and Accessories, Waterlily Botanicals LLC. Natural Skin Products, Attitude Marketing, Brigham Fish Market, Brigham Fish 'N Chips, Cut It Again Sam, Red Crane Records, Whitney Minthorn Photography, Ruby's Indian Craft & Supplies, Walters Photography, R&D Construction Company & Daughter LLC, Rockin’ Teepee Beadwork and Traditional Clothing , Charles Wood Inc. Native American Music and Performer , and Mission Music Project.
