PENDLETON — A candlelight vigil of peace and solidarity in support of all those suffering in the current political and emotional climate will be held Tuesday, June 9 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Roy Raley Park stage area, 1205 S.W. Court Ave.
A collection of local churches has organized the vigil, which is open to people of all faiths.
For more information, contact the Rev. Jonathan Mitchell at 541-276-7681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.