SALEM — Dispatcher Deena Josue of the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office recently completed a three-week basic telecommunications course at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Presented by the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training, Josue and classmates graduated June 11. The course included such topics as emergency call handling techniques, stress management, criminal law and an overview of fire-rescue and law enforcement operations.
The DPSST provides training to more than 25,000 students each year throughout Oregon and at the safety academy in Salem. For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/dpsst.
