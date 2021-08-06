HERMISTON — The Eastern Oregon Women’s Coalition reminds people that the second annual Eastern Oregon Economic Summit is just around the corner.
The two-day event provides an opportunity for private and public sector leaders from throughout Oregon to learn about the growth and potential of Eastern Oregon’s economy. Speakers include industry experts and state and federal lawmakers. It includes field and industry tours, general session speakers, and a series of discussion panels focused on regional economic updates, federal and state legislative updates, program and industry updates and more.
The summit kicks off Thursday, Aug. 19, and continues through Friday, Aug. 20. Sessions are held at the Hermiston Agricultural Research & Extension Campus, 2121 S. First St., and Armand Larive Middle School, 1497 S.W. Ninth St., Hermiston Transportation will be provided for the tours.
Tickets, which range from $25-$40 for different activities, are available at www.easternoregonsummit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.