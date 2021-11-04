UMATILLA COUNTY — It takes a village when it comes to coordinating efforts for Operation Christmas Child — that’s the sentiment of both Barb Wattenburger, Hermiston area drop-off leader, and Carol Frink, who heads up collection efforts at Stanfield Baptist Church.
An outreach ministry of the international Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse, shoebox-sized packages are filled with toys, hygiene items, school supplies and other small gifts, which are distributed across the globe. OCC shares God’s love in a tangible way, letting disadvantaged children know that they are special. People are encouraged to include a note of encouragement, a photo or Bible verse with their package.
Often, Frink said, it’s the first gift some of the children have ever received. An item as simple as a toothbrush gives them something of their own that they don’t have to share with dozens of other kids.
“Something we see as being so insignificant can really make a difference for children that don’t have anything,” Frink said. “As humans, that’s the least we can do.”
Operation Christmas Child is launching National Collection Week Nov. 15-22. Locally, people can drop shoebox gifts off at Calvary Chapel of Pendleton and New Hope Community Church, Hermiston. From there, the boxes are taken to the Tri-Cities, before heading to a processing center in preparation for international distribution.
When Samaritan’s Purse established a drop-off location in Hermiston a decade ago, Wattenburger became a year-round volunteer with OCC. For a handful of years prior to that, she transported boxes to the Tri-Cities collection site.
And it’s not a solo effort in the Wattenburger household, as she recruited her husband, Paul. In addition, she’s teaching multi-generational giving back by including her grandchildren.
“Packing OCC boxes is one of our activities at Camp Wattenburger,” she said.
Stanfield Baptist wraps up effortFrink is overwhelmed with gratitude by the response of her church family. The first year resulted in more than a dozen gift-filled boxes — and then, the effort exploded.
“In 2014, we had 128 shoeboxes. We thought that was huge coming from 14,” Frink said. “We all have a heart for hurting children.”
Over the past few years, Frink said congregants at Stanfield Baptist have really stepped up. Initially, she set a church goal of 400 in 2020. However, when OCC officials expressed concern that the global pandemic might result in lower participation, she approached the congregation, who responded by collecting enough items to pack 503 shoeboxes.
Wattenburger said she had no idea what to expect in 2020. However, she was excited to share that the number of shoeboxes collected in the area increased, with donations coming from 20 churches and several businesses.
“We are not just excited about the large numbers, but more importantly that each one of those boxes represents a child who was reached and shown that they are special and loved as an individual,” Wattenburger said.
Ever the optimist, Frink increased this year’s goal to 600. During a packing party, held Oct. 28, the final count was 619.
“It takes a village to pull this off,” she said in a Facebook post. “I am so grateful for our church family and their faithful support.”
Individuals, service groups, businesses and churches are invited to fill shoebox-size packages with gifts. More information, including gift guidelines, an option to track your shoebox and an opportunity to virtually “Build a Box,” is available at www.samaritanspurse.org/occ. A donation of $9 is requested to assist with shipping and other project costs.
