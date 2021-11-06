A 1919 proclamation made by President Woodrow Wilson initially designated the holiday as Armistice Day. It commemorated the agreement to end World War I — occurring at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. According to the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, the holiday was renamed in 1954 to recognize the patriotism and sacrifices of all veterans who continue to serve the country.
With Veterans Day just around the corner — Thursday, Nov. 11 — area schools, community groups and others are planning special events or activities throughout the region:
PENDLETON
Veterans Day Program
• Thursday, Nov. 11, 9:30 a.m.
• Olney Cemetery
• 865 Tutuilla Road
A short program will be presented by Veterans of Foreign Wars Let’er Buck Post No. 922 and Auxiliary and the Friends of Olney Cemetery. It will include the laying of a wreath at the cemetery’s Veterans Memorial Stone. (541-276-8100).
Veterans Day Celebration
• Thursday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
• Pendleton Pioneer Chapel, Folsom-Bishop
• 131 S.E. Byers Ave.
VFW Post No. 922 will participate in the annual Veterans Day service in the outdoor Veterans Memorial Garden, which features stones with the names of all Umatilla County veterans who died in action. (541-276-1221).
Celebrating & Honoring Our Veterans
• Thursday, Nov. 11, 5 p.m.
• Roosters Country Kitchen
• 1515 Southgate Place
The Roundup Republican Women’s November meeting features special speaker Craig Russel, who is active duty with the Oregon National Guard. The cost, including gratuity, is $15 for a soup/salad/roll buffet with beverage and dessert. Those planning to attend are asked to register in advance. The group also will vote for 2022-23 club officers, who will be installed at the December meeting.
For more information or to RSVP, email rounduprw@gmail.com.
HERMISTON
Veterans Day Breakfast
• Thursday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.
• Hermiston Community Center
• 415 S. Highway 395
The city of Hermiston is hosting the annual breakfast. While the meal is free, tickets are required because of capacity limits. Each veteran may bring one guest with them. People are invited to come early and mingle — the doors open at 8 a.m.
For more information or to reserve a ticket, call 541-667-5018 or stop by the community center.
ECHO
Veterans Day Parade & Assembly
• Thursday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m.
• Echo School District
• 600 Gerome St.
Activities organized by the Echo School District begin with a parade escorted by first responders at 10 a.m. It will start in front of the school on Gerome Street and loop around to Main Street and back. People are encouraged to social distance or park along the parade route.
Also, Veterans and their families are invited to an assembly at 1 p.m., in the school’s gymnasium. Masks are required indoors.
To recognize honored guests, veterans are asked to submit their name, branch of service and dates served. For questions or to provide veteran information, contact Billie Parker at 541-376-8436 or bjparker@echosd5.org.
MILTON-FREEWATER
Veterans Day Parade & Chili Feed
• Thursday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
• Milton-Freewater Elks Lodge No. 2146
• 611 Main St.
Coordinated by the Elks Lodge No. 2146, the annual Veterans Day parade starts at 11 a.m. on Main Street. Afterward, all veterans are invited to enjoy a chili feed brunch at no charge at the lodge. Others who attend are asked to make a donation for the cost of the meal. (541-938-3633).
MISSION
Veterans Day Club Wild
• Thursday, Nov. 11
• Wildhorse Resort & Casino
• Off Interstate 84 at Exit 216
All veterans and military personnel are invited to register for Club Wild to obtain a special gift. Present military identification or proof of service to receive an $18 voucher, which is accepted for various dining at the casino. For more information, visit www.wildhorseresort.com. (800-654-9453).
PILOT ROCK
Veterans Day Breakfast & Concert
• Tuesday, Nov. 9, 8:30 a.m.
• Pilot Rock High School
• 101 N.E. Cherry St.
All veterans and spouses/helpers are invited to attend. Breakfast will be served from 8:30-9 a.m., followed by a concert at 9:15 a.m., both events will be held in the cafeteria. Veterans will be seated at the front near the stage.
Because the gymnasium is under seismic construction, seating is limited in the cafeteria. Family members of performing students are asked to sit in the back, allowing the honored guests preferred seating.
The scheduled performances are: 9:15-9:45 a.m., kindergarten through second grade and third through fifth grade; 9:50-10 a.m., video; and 10-10:30 a.m., secondary students. (anna.tester@pilotrocksd.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.