PENDLETON — The Pendleton Baha'i community, while small in number, is turning its attention to a bigger problem — food deserts. Bill Young, a member of the faith's Pendleton chapter, described his group's outreach toward the southeast Pendleton area.
"In December, the Baha'i global body asked for us to focus on community," he said. "Worldwide things are getting tougher with politics and finances."
To combat this, the group held a community meeting June 18 to hear from other members. While only three non-members showed up to the event, the discussions still proved to be fruitful.
"We all started talking about the philosophy for a stronger community," Young said. "One woman spoke of how she missed neighbors knowing each other."
This continued talk on strengthening the community brought the problem of food deserts to the table. While grocery stores in Pendleton from Walmart to Bi-Mart are lined up west of Main Street, the options east of Main are few and far between.
In the past, Young and others partnered with Grocery Outlet, creating a free food delivery service. However, that practice faded with the pandemic.
While that service may be renewed in the future, the next step is something more independent. Young said he wants to start a food pantry to help those in southeast Pendleton.
The Baha'i community plans to sublease a building in the area, but those ideas could take months to complete, Young said. In the meantime, it is starting a food giveaway for those in need. The first giveaway is slated for Sunday, July 10, at the Electric Sundown, 14 S.E. Third St.
Young said he believes coming together for food can spark interest and grow a community. After the giveaway and subsequent pantry are established, he said he hopes the group can step away and let community members take over, leading to neighbors' interactions.
"We believe if food insecurity can be eliminated," Young said, "southeast Pendleton has a better chance to thrive."
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.