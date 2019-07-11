UMATILLA — A Umatilla family is hosting a shoe drive to raise money for RettSyndrome.org.
Megan and Brandon Brown’s 3-year-old daughter is impacted by the rare syndrome and they are hoping to collect 300 pairs of shoes by October. All sizes and styles of new or gently used shoes can be donated. Megan Brown said the effort raises money through the sale of the shoes by “micro entrepreneurs” in Third World countries.
Rett Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that is mostly diagnosed in females. It impacts cognitive, sensory, emotional, motor and autonomic functions of the brain. It is sometimes misdiagnosed as autism, cerebral palsy or as a non-specific developmental delay.
Shoe collection sites in the area include Neighbor Dudes, 405 N. First St., Hermiston; the Hermiston branch of Banner Bank, 101 E. Main St.; Peach Tree Produce, 81700 Peach Tree Lane, Umatilla; and by contacting the Browns at megan@pittraffic.com or 253-217-1458.
For more about Rett Syndrome, visit www.rettsyndrome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.