PENDLETON — Greg Goad, a lifelong farmer/rancher in the Pendleton area, will speak during the upcoming Umatilla County Democratic Party meeting.
The gathering is Monday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Community Room at the Pendleton Public Library, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave. Anyone who is interested is welcome to attend.
Goad, who has always been politically active in the agricultural community, will share about the impact of tariffs on the local agricultural economy. In addition, he will explain the history of the development of trade pacts between local wheat farmers and Japan.
For more information, contact Sue Petersen at bikerchick49@hotmail.com or 541-276-4569.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.