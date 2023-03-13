PENDLETON — Pendleton filmmaker Tim Mustoe is wading through the challenges of making a documentary, yet still maintains "there’s never been a better time in the history of cinema to tell a story through film.”

Mustoe will share the challenges, successes, and the large number of behind-the-scenes work that makes up documentary filmmaking on Saturday, March 18, at the Pendleton Center for the Arts. "Tim Mustoe: The Anatomy of a Scene" begins at 2 p.m. and is free to the public.

