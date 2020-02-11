PENDLETON — People are invited to kick up their heels during a Valentine's Day dance at Pendleton Center for the Arts.
Hosted by the Pendleton Contra Dance Community, the event is Friday at 7 p.m. at 214 N. Main St., Pendleton. The cost is $8 per person or $12 for a couple. No experience is necessary and people are invited to come alone or with friends.
“You don't need a partner to be a valentine at this dance,” said Jill Johnson.
With origins in a range of folk traditions, contra dancing offers social interactions set to music. Dancers are paired up in lines and follow the instructions of a caller. Callers teach the sequence of the simple dance steps before the music starts.
Pendleton Contra Dance Community events are family-friendly and feature live music by local musicians. Participants are invited to bring finger foods to share with others.
The group usually holds dances on the second Friday of each month through June. For more information, contact Johnson at 907-350-6469, jmjpac@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/pendletoncontradancers.
