PENDLETON — The Pendleton Lions Club is partnering with Pendleton VFW Let 'Er Buck Post No. 922 and the American Red Cross to host a blood drive.
With low blood supplies, people are encouraged to consider donating during upcoming blood drives in Pendleton.
• Monday, Aug. 9, from noon to 6 p.m. at CHI St. Anthony Hospital, 2801 St. Anthony Way.
• Tuesday, Aug. 17, from 12:30-5:30 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 1221 S.E. Court Place.
• Tuesday, Aug. 31, from noon to 5:30 at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate.
The Red Cross recently reported that it has been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the United States compared to this time last year. In order to meet hospital demands and to end the severe shortage, the Red Cross has been giving incentives for people to donate.
To thank donors who help ensure a strong blood supply, all who come to give blood in August will receive a free four-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only).
For more information or to schedule a donation time, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.