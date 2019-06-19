HERMISTON — The District 3 Little League All Stars Tournament is being hosted by Hermiston Little League.
Organizers encourage local people and businesses to roll out the red carpet and welcome visitors to town. The event runs Saturday, June 22 through Thursday, June 27. There are 41 teams in seven age divisions that are participating in the double-elimination tournament. The majority of the scheduled 66 games will be played Saturday through Monday at the Field of Dreams, located at Diagonal Boulevard and East Hooker Road, Hermiston.
In addition to welcoming people with signage and readerboards, there are volunteer opportunities to help with the event. For more information, contact hermistonlittleleague@hotmail.com, visit www.hermistonlittleleague.com or search Facebook.
