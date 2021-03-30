SALEM — Three local law enforcement officers recently completed requirements for the Basic Police Class through the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training.
Among the Basic Police Class 405 participants were Shawnee Rodriguez and Jared Zumwalt, both police officers at the Hermiston Police Department, and Anthony Scott, a deputy sheriff at the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office. They will graduate during a private ceremony on Thursday, April 1, at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem. For more information, visit www.oregon.gov/dpsst.
