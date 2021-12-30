PENDLETON — With 2022 featuring midterm elections, parties are blazing a trail into the new year to get information out about its candidates.

The Umatilla County Republican Party is hosting a Republican Gubernatorial Forum on Monday, Jan. 3, 6 p.m., at the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. Light refreshments will be provided.

For more information about the local Republican party, contact Suni Danforth, Central Committee chair, at 541-215-9389, ucrpchair@gmail.com or search www.facebook.com/groups/85685613647.

