HERMISTON — The Red & Gena Leonard Foundation is accepting scholarship applications from students who will graduate this year or have graduated in the past or obtained a GED from Arlington, Boardman, Condon, Echo, Fossil, Heppner, Hermiston, Ione, Irrigon, Monument, Pendleton, Pilot Rock, Spray, Stanfield, Ukiah or Umatilla high schools.
Students must attend an accredited college, university, community college, vocational, trade or technical program based in Oregon; exceptions may be made if the training they seek is not offered in Oregon.
It is the intent of the Red & Gena Leonard Foundation to benefit average students of good character with poor financial circumstances who have a desire to seek further educational opportunities but, due to their lack of scholastic performance, their ability to receive scholarships may be limited.
In the selection process, priority will be given to students who: are not at the top academically; have limited financial resources; show the ability to be or become upstanding citizens; and have an interest in a trade or blue-collar type profession. Gena Leonard was a nurse by trade; to honor her we also like to offer scholarships to students attending nursing school or other medical related fields.
Applicants do not have to be current high school graduates. The foundation has a strong interest in helping adults return to school for education or additional training to better their position in the workplace and the community.
The Red & Gena Leonard Foundation has awarded 2,707 scholarships totaling $5.3 million dollars, all to local students, since its inception.
Applications may be obtained online at www.leonardfoundation.org, from high school counselors, at Blue Mountain Community College, or by contacting Tracy Gammell at rglfoundation@qwestoffice.net. Deadline to submit an application is March 31, 2021.
For more information contact: Tracy Gammell, executive director, P.O. Box 1024, Hermiston, OR 97838 or email to rglfoundation@qwestoffice.net.
