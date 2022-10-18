CORVALLIS — Oregon State University recently announced area students who were named to the scholastic honor roll for the summer 2022 term. A total of 3,162 students earned at least a 3.5 GPA while carrying a minimum of six graded hours of coursework. Local students, their grade level and field of study include:
BOARDMAN — Edgar Guzman, senior, agricultural sciences.
HEPPNER — Tatum N. Clark, junior, psychology; Gibson T. McCurry, senior, civil engineering.
HERMISTON — Bibiana Corona, senior, biology; Kaitlynd Ellis, senior, psychology; Gideon W. Fritz, senior, natural resources; Noah E. Roberts, senior, electrical and computer engineering; Ethan K. Smith, senior, kinesiology.
PENDLETON — Adam M. Christianson, senior, business administration; Karston D. Hunt, junior, computer science; Keyshawn D. Jackson, senior, human development and family science; Ruby L. Miller, senior, biology.
UMATILLA — Kylara L. Lewis, senior, psychology.
Based in Corvallis, more than 34,000 students from across the globe attend OSU. For more information, visit www.oregonstate.edu.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
