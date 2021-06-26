PORTLAND — Sam Kubishta of Griswold High School and McKenzie Rose of the Echo School District recently competed in the National History Day 2021 Virtual Documentary Showcase. They were among 50 middle school and high school students from across the state who were invited to participate in the national contest.
The local students earned the honor to advance by each placing first in their category during the Oregon History Day contest, which was coordinated by the Oregon Historical Society. In all, 125 students from across the state participated in this year’s event, which also was held virtually.
Kubishta placed first in the Oregon contest in the Individual Documentary category for “Beatrice Morrow Cannady: Speaking Out Against Racism in the Film Industry." Rose took first in Individual Exhibit for “The Navajo Code Talkers: Communicating Their Way To Victory.”
While Kubishta and Rose didn’t place at the national contest, they competed against more than 2,700 students with more than 1,500 unique entries from across the country, said Rachel Randles, Oregon Historical Society director of marketing and communications.
Other Helix students who placed in the state competition include: Individual Documentary: Madison Jensen, third for “Communicating One Panel at a Time: The NAMES Project Memorial Quilt”; Group Documentary: Anitohi Mercer and Victoria Keene, third for “The Slave Narrative Project: Communicating the Voices of the Forgotten”; and Sydney Moore of Helix also participated in Individual Documentary: “The Problem We All Live With.”
The program encourages students to nurture their curiosities by researching topics from any past time period or place, or by analyzing a historical event that connects to the annual theme. The theme for 2021 was “Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.”
Students present their work in one of five categories — paper, website, exhibit, documentary or performance. The projects can be developed independently or in groups of up to five students for all categories (except paper).
The Oregon Historical Society looks forward to seeing what topics students tackle next year. The 2022 National History Day theme is “Debate & Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences.”
For more information about participating in Oregon History Day, contact Kristen Pilgrim at kristen.pilgrim@ohs.org. For more about National History Day, visit www.nhd.org.
