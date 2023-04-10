Heidi Van Kirk, judge of the 6th Judicial District Treatment Court, speaks with a candidate in treatment court, not photographed, on Oct. 31, 2018, at the Stafford Hansell Government Center, Hermiston. Treatment court is holding a graduation ceremony April 21, 2023, at the Umatilla County Courthouse, Pendleton, for a lone graduate.
PENDLETON — The 6th Judicial District Treatment Court Program is holding its next graduation April 21 in recognition of Colton Dyer.
Dyer, a resident of Morrow County, will receive a certificate of accomplishment for his completion of the treatment court program, according to a press release. The event is open to the public and starts at 9:45 a.m. in Courtroom No. 2 at the Umatilla County Courthouse, 216 S.E. Fourth St., Pendleton. Circuit Court Judge Robert Collins Jr. will deliver the keynote address.
This year also marks the 30th anniversary of treatment courts nationwide, the press release stated, which are the most effective strategy for reducing addiction, crime and recidivism while saving public money.
Since its launch in 2018, the 6th Judicial District Treatment Court Program, serving Umatilla and Morrow counties, has graduated 14 participants. The 16-month program is for individuals who have committed drug-related crimes and have been sentenced to supervised probation. The program provides intensive outpatient substance abuse treatment, frequent drug testing, weekly court sessions and community-based supports to help individuals live a life free from substance abuse and criminal activity.
The local treatment court program is a collaborative effort between many agencies, including the 6th Judicial District Circuit Court, Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office, Intermountain Public Defenders and county community corrections departments.
“Graduates of the program may see their court charges reduced or dismissed and are likely to experience significantly reduced incarceration time,” according to the press release.
For more information about the treatment court program, contact the program coordinator, Becky Murray, at 541-371-6140 or uma.mor.txct@ojd.state.or.us.
