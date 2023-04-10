Treatment court offers way out of addiction
Heidi Van Kirk, judge of the 6th Judicial District Treatment Court, speaks with a candidate in treatment court, not photographed, on Oct. 31, 2018, at the Stafford Hansell Government Center, Hermiston. Treatment court is holding a graduation ceremony April 21, 2023, at the Umatilla County Courthouse, Pendleton, for a lone graduate.

 East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — The 6th Judicial District Treatment Court Program is holding its next graduation April 21 in recognition of Colton Dyer.

Dyer, a resident of Morrow County, will receive a certificate of accomplishment for his completion of the treatment court program, according to a press release. The event is open to the public and starts at 9:45 a.m. in Courtroom No. 2 at the Umatilla County Courthouse, 216 S.E. Fourth St., Pendleton. Circuit Court Judge Robert Collins Jr. will deliver the keynote address.

