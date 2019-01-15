The United Way of Umatilla and Morrow Counties will merge with the United Way of Walla Walla and Columbia Counties to become the United Way of the Blue Mountains.
The change, which coincides with the retirement of Kricket Nicholson, will occur this summer, said Christy Lieuallen, who will lead the regional nonprofit. Nicholson has been the executive director of the United Way of Umatilla and Morrow Counties for 12 years. Lieuallen is the current executive director of United Way of Walla Walla and Columbia Counties.
“We feel confident the time is right,” Nicholson said. “More importantly, Umatilla and Morrow counties will benefit from the continued local presence and focus, with the added capabilities and support that United Way of Walla Walla County brings.”
Lieuallen stressed that local presence in both markets will be a priority. The organization, she said, will continue to seek extensive, local stakeholders and community involvement throughout the region. In addition, Lieuallen said that much of the office functions can be shared in a more efficient way. Merging the two operations benefits the respective communities by streamlining operations, creating efficiencies and reducing duplication of effort, she added.
With a new regional board of directors including representatives from each county, Lieuallen said that local steering committees will drive fundraising and community investment within the respective communities.
“What won’t change are those things that make United Way such a vital resource in our local communities,” she said. “As always, monies raised will be invested within the community where they were donated.”
Combined, the two United Way operations invested more than $385,000 last year to support multiple nonprofit partner agencies and local initiatives. United Way’s mission is to empower donors, volunteers, advocates and agencies to improve the health, education and financial stability of people in the Blue Mountain region.
Nicholson previously worked for The Salvation Army for 10 years, served for more than eight years as executive director of Domestic Violence Services and ran her own business for a couple of years, which included grant writing and consulting.
“I love helping people see their options and supporting them through the process of growth and positive change, so I sort of fell into a career in social services,” she said in a past interview.
The new regional United Way will maintain offices in both Walla Walla and Pendleton. For more information, call Lieuallen at 509-529-1183 or 541-276-2661.
