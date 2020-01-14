HERMISTON — The annual meeting of the Oregon Water Coalition (OWC) and Northeast Oregon Water Association (NOWA) is planned for Tuesday, Jan. 21 beginning at 8:15 a.m. at the Hermiston Agricultural Research and Extension Center, 2121 S. First St., Hermiston.
NOWA director JR Cook will present a slideshow on water projects that are in the works. Other speakers include Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, who will talk about what is coming for the legislative short session; Tom Byler, director of Oregon Water Resources Department, discussing Oregon's 100-year water vision; Chris Kowitz on rules of groundwater wells reporting; and attorney Steve Shropshire, who will present on water and legislation.
There is no charge to attend the meeting, which includes breakfast. For more information, contact Ray Kopacz or Tiffany Harrell at stanfieldid@stanid.com, or call 541-449-3272.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.