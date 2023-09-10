Valerie Falconer, left, of Pendleton, and her son, Chance, 8, enjoy the annual Main Street Cowboys' Dress-Up Parade on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Pendleton. She said this was her fifth time attending the parade and she enjoys the different outfits at the event.
Eric Baisley, 16, Pendleton High School junior, dresses up as the film character Napoleon Dynamite for the Kyle Burnside Dress-Up Parade Fun Run on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Pendleton. Baisley was one the winners of the costume contest.
PENDLETON — Under the bright morning sun Saturday, Sept. 9, people lined Pendleton streets for fun, community and candy.
The annual Main Street Cowboys' Dress-Up Parade helped kick off Pendleton Round-Up week with a lighthearted community celebration.
A costume contest for middle and high school students began the day, in which the winners had costumes ranging from Napoleon Dynamite to a raven in black clothes with a large bird mask. Cannon fire started the Kyle Burnside Dress-Up Parade Fun Run ahead of the parade.
The parade followed, with participants on horseback, a marching band, dance groups, floats for local businesses and organizations and more. Many tossed candy at the crowd, smiling as they went.
Jeff Charlton came from Los Angeles to help his mom move to Pendleton. He came to the parade with family. He said he was excited to witness the spectacle because he is a big fan of small town parades.
“It has a much more local feel, and a much more community feel,” he said.
Aleah Campbell echoed that sentiment. She said has lived in Pendleton her whole life and enjoys knowing the people in the parade and calling out to them.
This year, she said her children and mom are participating in the parade. Campbell said she comes to the parade each year and loves getting candy from parade participants. She described the parade as akin to a “whole sampling” of Eastern Oregon.
“I feel like it’s nice to see the community members and businesses that we have in town,” she said.
Valerie Falconer came with her 8-year-old son, Chance. She said she has lived in Pendleton for the last five years and comes every year. Seeing all the outfits, noticing the time and effort that goes into them, is her favorite part.
Falconer said she stayed up all night on a 10 hour shift at work before the parade. But no matter what, she said, she did not want to miss the Dress-Up Parade.
