PULLMAN, Wash. — A heart-warming romantic comedy that explores an unlikely avenue to love will be staged at the Regional Theatre of the Palouse in Pullman.
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the musical, “She Loves Me,” is driven by national talent from California (John Adkison), New York (Jonathan O’Rourke) and South Carolina (Craig Smith), as well as regional performers from the Pullman area. With a storyline similar to “You’ve Got Mail” — the 1998 film starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan — the Broadway show will have audiences swooning over Amalia and Georg’s budding relationship.
Unbeknownst to each other, the feuding co-workers both respond to a “lonely hearts ad” in the local newspaper. As the anonymous pen pals exchange love letters, hilarity ensues during the many twists and turns of their relationship. Serving as an unlikely icebreaker, vanilla ice cream helps in scooping the girl off her feet.
The production dates are Feb. 13-15 and Feb. 19-22 at 7:30 p.m. Also, matinee performances are Feb. 15-16 and Feb. 22-23 at 1:30 p.m. The theatre is located at 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. General admission tickets are $19.99 each.
Hailing from Hollywood, Adkison is cast in the lead male role as Georg. A baritone/tenor, he recently participated in two national tours of “Elf the Musical,” as well as “The Music Man” in 2011.
According to his biography, over the span of a 25-year career, Adkison also has taken the stage in numerous regional productions — from California to New York and many stops in between. In addition, he has appeared on TV and produced award-winning documentary films.
A Niagara University (New York) graduate with international credits, O’Rourke has performed in New York, London and Germany. Smith, an actor-singer-dancer from South Carolina, also touts skills in scenic design, theater carpentry and American South, New York and Irish dialects.
RTOP associate director Michael Todd is excited about “She Loves Me” and other upcoming shows in Pullman. The theatre’s April production of “Thoroughly Modern Millie” will also feature national talent.
Housed in the historic Downen Building in downtown Pullman, the 74-seat Regional Theatre of the Palouse opened in 2007. The nonprofit group is committed to providing audiences with Broadway classics, revivals, premiers and award-winning shows.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.rtoptheatre.org or call the box office at 509-334-0750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.