PENDLETON — Linda Cromer started painting at her mother’s knee, sitting on the floor dabbing at old canvas boards with her old worn brushes. While her materials have improved greatly, one thing hasn’t; she finds painting to be great fun.
An exhibit of her watercolor still-life paintings is on display in the Lorenzen Gallery at Pendleton Center for the Arts, 214 N. Main St. Admission is free.
Cromer grew up in the Midwest dreaming of becoming an artist and living in Greenwich Village. After graduating from Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon University), Linda moved west to Arizona, traveling through Mexico and Central America. She returned to New York and eventually to Greenwich Village fulfilling the childhood dream. She painted still life and floral watercolors there until her recent move to the Pacific Northwest to be near family. Cromer’s brother, Bruce Barnes, made special arrangements for the work to be available in Pendleton.
Cromer exhibits her work at traditional venues across the country and internationally and has also participated in a large number of outdoor fairs and festivals in and around New York. Working on very thick and sturdy 100% cotton paper in large format, her pieces combine the organic forms of cut flowers with the flowing lines of rich textiles.
“Watercolor has virtues; the clarity of color being primary one, and to my mind, that is the whole point of painting,” Cromer said. “It’s all about color and the pleasure of the act of painting.”
Cromer’s work will be on view through Dec. 31. The arts center is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. For more information, call 541-278-9201 or visit www.pendletonarts.org.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.