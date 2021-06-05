MILTON-FREEWATER — The opening of the tasting room at Los Rocosos Vineyards was originally scheduled for the spring of 2020, but was postponed because of the global pandemic.
Owner Roger Lemstrom said the unexpected delay was a boon to the vineyard. It allowed for the bottling of several new varietals, bringing the total to nine offerings for 2021. Lemstrom, who recently opened up to drop-in guests, handles tastings and sales.
Los Rocosos has tastings Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 84038 Eastside Road, Milton-Freewater. Other times and special events can be coordinated by appointment. Los Rocosos Vineyards also plans on installing a charging station for electric vehicles.
Lemstrom said the Los Rocosos Vineyards’ setup is possibly the smallest tasting room in the Walla Walla Valley. However, it’s at the vineyard where guests can observe the progression of grapes throughout the growing season. The small interior space features custom wood throughout and art from local artists on the walls. The covered patio area has several seating areas, a fire pit, plants and space for musicians. It’s also dog friendly.
The estate and reserve offerings include a GSM, a grenache/syrah/grenache blanc co-ferment, mourvedre, a merlot, a malbec, a sangiovese red and a sangiovese rosé. All grapes are sustainably grown without herbicides and pesticides, and are hand harvested.
Los Rocosos produces less than 1,000 cases per year. Purchases can be made at the tasting room; at Great Pacific Wine & Coffee Co., 403 S. Main St., Pendleton; or online at www.losrocosos.com. For more information, call Lemstrom at 541-306-1290.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.