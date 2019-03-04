HERMISTON — With a focus on the importance of expressing gratitude, Jenny Loughmiller will share about the Hundred Hearts Project.
Hosted by Good Shepherd Health Care System, the free event is Tuesday, March 12 from 5-7 p.m. in the hospital’s Women’s Center, 620 N.W. 11th St., Hermiston. Refreshments will be provided.
During the summer of 2016, Loughmiller’s life imploded, sinking into a deep depression. She decided to focus on what she was grateful for and began to paint, creating 100 hearts for women who touched her life.
The concept of the Hundred Hearts Project is simple — expressing gratitude to 100 people in any way, including thank you notes, art, poems, service, etc. When practiced routinely, Loughmiller said sharing one’s gratitude establishes new thought patterns that naturally focuses on the positive — leaving no room for negativity.
For more information about the program, call 541-667-3509 or register at www.eventbrite.com. For more about Loughmiller’s project, visit www.hundredheartsproject.org.
