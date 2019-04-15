WALLA WALLA — A free two-day clinic will offer dental, vision and medical services in Walla Walla.
Presented by Love Heals Free Clinic, the event is Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St., Walla Walla. No appointments will be scheduled; patients will be cared for on a first-come, first-served basis.
Medical professionals will be on hand to provide eye examinations with prescription and free glasses; dental fillings, cleanings and extractions; and general medical screenings, including diabetes, cholesterol, thyroid, dermatology, arthritis, mental health and women’s health screening and referrals (women can register for a mammogram screening). Also, massage therapy, chiropractic care, lifestyle counseling, and community resources will be offered.
For more information, visit www.lovehealswallawalla.org or search Facebook for “Walla Walla Free Clinic.”
