WALLA WALLA — Ranked on a list of top flea markets in Washington, the Love of Junk offers shoppers cool finds, salvaged materials, repurposed objects and vintage items for the home, garden or gift giving. In its eighth year, it will be held at a new venue.
The junker’s paradise is Friday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, June 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walla Walla Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St. There’s a $5 entry fee (ages 12 and under are free).
People can enjoy their “hunting” adventure with more than 50 vendors from across the Pacific Northwest. The event also features food trucks, live music and picnic tables.
For more information, visit www.loveofjunk.com or www.facebook.com/loveofjunkwallawalla.
