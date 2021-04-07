PENDLETON — The Pendleton Chamber of Commerce will discuss cannabis in the workplace during its monthly "Lunch and Learn" virtual luncheon on Tuesday, April 13, at noon.
Leading the online discussion will be Erin Purchase, director of operations at Kind Leaf in Pendleton, and Ila Christy, who provides technical assistance for employers and is Eastern Oregon apprenticeship coordinator for the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries.
Join the Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/96921808912?pwd=ZlNMdzhzb0V4ZmJyekxUcW4vZ0VqZz09, passcode xHDaN9.
For more information, call Dustin Mikesell, membership director, at 541-276-7411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.