HERMISTON — If you have trouble sleeping at night, the upcoming virtual Lunch & Learn event may provide some answers to your slumbering problems.
Dr. Jak Ni of Good Shepherd Sleep Solutions will share about sleep disorders and how to get a better night's sleep. The virtual event is Thursday, May 6, at noon. People are encouraged to grab a bite to eat and log on to learn how sleep disorders can impact other areas of their life.
Presented by Good Shepherd Health Care System, register at www.eventbrite.com. For questions, call 541-667-3509.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.