PENDLETON — The monthly Lunch & Learn membership luncheon of the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce will focus on tourism.
The Impact of Tourism in Oregon: Local and State Level is Tuesday, May 18, at noon. People are encouraged to grab something to eat and log onto Zoom for the virtual forum. A link and password for the virtual event is available at www.facebook.com/PendletonChamber.
Those who will contribute to the conversation include Kristen Dollarhide, Travel Pendleton director; Alana Hughson, Oregon Destination Association; Greg Eckart, Travel Oregon global sales; and Scott Bricker, Travel Oregon destination development. For questions, contact Dustin Mikesell, membership director, at 541-276-7411.
