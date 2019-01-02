PENDLETON — The Round Up Republican Women invites the public to its upcoming meeting, which will feature a presentation on homelessness in the area.
Chief Stuart Roberts of the Pendleton Police Department and Capt. Ricky Scruggs of The Salvation Army will discuss their insight regarding the homeless. The no-host luncheon meeting is Thursday, Jan. 10 at 11:45 a.m. at the Red Lion, 304 S.E. Nye Ave., Pendleton. The meal costs $11. Those who plan to attend are asked to register in advance.
To RSVP or for more information, contact 541-276-3182 or rounduprw@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.