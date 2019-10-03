HERMISTON — Grace and Mercy Lutheran Church invites the community as they celebrate the installation of their new pastor.
Rev. Weston Walker’s ordination and installation as pastor is Saturday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. at 191 E. Gladys Ave., Hermiston. Bishop Laurie Larson Caesar of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America's (ELCA) Oregon Synod will preside. After the service, a light lunch will be served.
In 1979, Walker graduated from Kamiakin High School in Kennewick, and then completed college and seminary in Abilene, Texas. He taught at a Bible college and served as a pastor, while also serving as a chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserves.
Entering active duty in 1993, Walker served as an Air Force chaplain endorsed by the Churches of Christ until retiring from the military in 2018. He has also completed the doctor of ministry degree and a one-year residency in clinical pastoral education.
Serving in an ecumenical context for many years, Walker found his home in Lutheran and Episcopal churches. Upon military retirement, he completed the requirements to be rostered with the ELCA.
Recently, Walker served six months as interim pastor at Kennewick's First Lutheran and has been supplying at Hermiston's Grace and Mercy since April.
He is married to Rostia, a registered nurse, enjoys adventures around the world with his adult children, sings, trains his dogs in agility, and helps in providing care for his parents.
Grace and Mercy Lutheran Church holds regular Sunday services at 8:45 a.m. For more information, call 541-289-4535, visit www.graceandmercylutheran.org or search Facebook.
