MILTON-FREEWATER — The congregation of the Milton-Freewater First Christian Church invites people to ring in the holiday season with them as the church choir presents ''Christmas Musical.”
The free event is Sunday at 6 p.m. at 518 S. Main St. Also, earlier in the day, Bible classes for all ages are offered at 9:30 a.m. Pastor Steve Lyons leads the worship service at 10:30 a.m. In addition, there will be a children's Christmas party during the 10:30 a.m. worship hour. All children are welcome.
For valet parking, enter the ramp from Southwest Sixth Avenue. Also, an elevator is available through the north entrance. For more information, call 541-938-3854. The church office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.