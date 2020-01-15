MILTON-FREEWATER — Used children’s and adult fiction, and non-fiction books, CD audiobooks, DVDs and teen books are all available during an upcoming book sale.
The Friends of the Milton-Freewater Public Library Winter Book Sale is Friday, Jan. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held at the Milton-Freewater Community Building, 109 N.E. Fifth Ave. Proceeds will benefit special library programs, such as Dia De Los Niños and Summer Reading.
For more information, contact Lili Schmidt at 541-938-8246 or lili.schmidt@milton-freewater-or.gov.
