SALEM — Milton-Freewater police Officer Craig Robinson is part of 404th Basic Police Class at the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST).
The Basic Police Class is 16 weeks in length and includes dozens of training areas including survival skills, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, ethics, cultural diversity, problem solving, community policing, elder abuse, drug recognition, and dozens of other subjects.
Basic Police Class 404 will graduate during a private ceremony at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem on Thursday, March 4, at 1:30 p.m.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic and the need for social distancing the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training regrets that this ceremony will be closed to the public.
