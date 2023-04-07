Mac-Hi cheer squad

The McLoughlin High School cheerleading squad received top honors in the OnPoint Community Credit Union Academic All-State Program. The Oregon School Activities Association announced March 27, 2023, that the team had the highest grade point average among all classifications across the state. The team poses in this undated photo, from left, Mia Meza, Yadira Diaz, Lainie Ellis, Addy Brown, advisor Susie Ellis, Brittyn Chaney, Avery Lewis, Coral Quist Knopf and Ruby Jaimes (not pictured).

 McLoughlin High School/Contributed Photo

MILTON-FREEWATER — The McLoughlin High School cheerleaders are at the top of the pyramid.

Academically, the Mac-Hi Pioneers squad rallied for the highest honors through the OnPoint Community Credit Union Academic All-State Program. The program’s winter awards were announced March 27 by the Oregon School Activities Association.

