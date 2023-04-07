The McLoughlin High School cheerleading squad received top honors in the OnPoint Community Credit Union Academic All-State Program. The Oregon School Activities Association announced March 27, 2023, that the team had the highest grade point average among all classifications across the state. The team poses in this undated photo, from left, Mia Meza, Yadira Diaz, Lainie Ellis, Addy Brown, advisor Susie Ellis, Brittyn Chaney, Avery Lewis, Coral Quist Knopf and Ruby Jaimes (not pictured).
MILTON-FREEWATER — The McLoughlin High School cheerleaders are at the top of the pyramid.
Academically, the Mac-Hi Pioneers squad rallied for the highest honors through the OnPoint Community Credit Union Academic All-State Program. The program’s winter awards were announced March 27 by the Oregon School Activities Association.
The Milton-Freewater high school squad came out on top with a team grade point average of 3.89. And that’s really something to cheer about with 72 cheerleading teams from 6A to 1A across the state.
Squad members include Addy Brown, Brittyn Chaney, Yadira Diaz, Lainie Ellis, Ruby Jaimes, Coral Quist Knopf, Avery Lewis and Mia Meza. Susie Ellis, the school’s athletic program secretary, serves as team advisor.
The Academic All-State Program recognizes outstanding achievements in the classroom with awards presented each sports season. Team members are presented with a commemorative decal and a certificate. And the school receives a plaque in honor of its team.
“We’ve gotten close to the top several times,” Ellis said in a press release. “This time we won it.”
In the 2022 winter sports season, Mac-Hi placed third with a grade point average of 3.79. And in 2020, they were sixth with a 3.62 GPA.
In addition to excelling in the classroom, Ellis said most of the girls also participate in multiple sports. Also, she said they are active in student government, clubs and other school activities — some even serve as class/club officers.
“I can’t even tell you how proud I am of the Pioneer Cheerleaders,” Ellis wrote in a social media post. “We are Pioneer Strong.”
Along with the applause through the Academic All-State Program, teams also earn points for the OSAA Cup, which recognizes overall excellence in academics, activities and athletics. The award honors a school’s students, teachers, coaches and the community.
For more information, including links for all sports teams receiving academic recognition, search www.osaa.org/awards.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.