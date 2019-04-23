MILTON-FREEWATER — Plans are underway for the 50-year reunion for the McLoughlin High School class of 1969.
A reunion committee planning meeting is Saturday at 11 a.m. at The Upper 9 restaurant, located at the Milton-Freewater Golf Course, 299 Catherine Ave. All who are interested are welcome to attend.
The reunion event is Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7. Activities include a no-host party at The Upper 9 — with all classes invited to attend the casual gathering. Also, a class dinner is planned at The Courtyard Marriott in Walla Walla.
Classmates are encouraged to spread the word. For more information, search Facebook for “Mac-Hi 1969 Class Reunion.”
