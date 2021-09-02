The McLoughlin High School Hall of Fame/Toast to Talent honored its 2020 inductees.
The Aug. 21 celebration the Milton-Freewater school’s auditorium recognized the achievements of three alumni, a former educator and the Mac-Hi 1991 and 1992 Oregon School Activities Association championship wrestling teams.
Beverley McRae (1943)Class salutatorian, McRae dedicated many years volunteering with a variety of organizations — including youth programs, nonprofit groups, community events and her church. McRae also served on numerous boards.
She managed to give back to her community while juggling her time with five active children.
In addition, McRae was said to be the “woman behind the man” to her late husband, George McRae, who spent years building a baseball program in Milton-Freewater.
Gilbert Tomlinson (1950)A top dairy farmer in the region, Tomlinson grew the family business from Milton-Freewater to Pasco, and later beyond. Daily, his 850 Holstein cows produced 4,600 gallons of milk.
In addition to providing milk in bulk to Carnation Creamery in Walla Walla, he designed the first Dari Mart in 1956, a retail operation — complete with a drive-up window.
He hosted school field trips to provide education about the milk production process. Tomlinson, who died in 2015, was recognized as Walla Walla Boss of the Year in 1970.
Elsie WilliamsStarting her career in 1954, Williams taught at Mac-Hi for 30 years. Long before the passage of Title IX, she was dedicated to encouraging and supporting opportunity and equality for young women. Williams was instrumental in the creation of the gymnastics and girls’ track programs at the school.
The school’s Jack Williams Auditorium was named after Williams’ late husband, a 2015 Hall of Fame inductee. Williams excitedly anticipated attending the ceremony, however, she died Aug. 12 at her home in McMinnville.
Sharee LaRue (1987)Named the Milton-Freewater Junior Citizen of the Year in 2010, LaRue has continued to shine.
In addition to tutoring and mentoring students, she served on the Milton-Freewater Unified School District board.
A former professional barrel racer, it’s no surprise that LaRue continues to volunteer with 4-H, FFA and the Milton-Freewater Junior Show, including facilitating its Virtual Livestock Show and Auction.
LaRue credits 4-H, FFA, and the community for helping in raising her, saying her continued volunteer work is a way to give back.
1991 and 1992 wrestling teamsGuided by Jerry Ewing, the OSAA 3A Coach of the Year, the Pioneers scored a second consecutive state title during the 1992 season with John Zerba as assistant coach.
The 1991 team took a Mac-Hi record 13 wrestlers to the state tournament, scoring 105.5 for the title. Five placed in the top five in their weight classes: 2nd, Bart Ewing 115 and Matt Millar 148; 4th, Jon Thomas 106 and Max Zerba 130; 5th, Ryan Kralman 168.
Not placing: Jim Miller, the late Tobin Zerba, L.G. Bullock, Travis Burwell, Scott Aalbers, Dennis Mooney, Roy Clark and Joe Chappell.
The 1992 team took 11 wrestlers to state with nine placing — scoring a record 162. The team was led by 136-pounder Max Zerba’s state championship. Others placing: 2nd, Jon Thomas 106 and Bart Ewing 115; 3rd, Matt Millar 157 and Bryan Miller 130; 4th, Kurt Woody 148, Travis Burwell 157 and Dennis Mooney 191; 6th, Ryan Kralman 168. Non-placers were Phillip Smith and John Timmons.
