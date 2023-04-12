MILTON-FREEWATER — Theater students at McLoughlin High School are busy preparing for their spring production.
An evening of zany fun awaits with “The Marvelous Mellow Melodrama of the Marriage of the Mislaid Minor.” Written by playwright Kristen Doherty, the traditional British-style melodrama is complete with a mustache-twirling villain, a bumbling police department and a damsel in distress.
The show opens Wednesday, April 19 at Jack Williams Auditorium, 120 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. A second performance is Thursday, April 20. Curtain time for both shows is 7 p.m., with the doors closing at 7:05 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, which covers production costs.
Learn what happens to Penelope Kerslake, who returned from boarding school to tell her father that she was going to marry Gilroy Gladheart. It seems that daddy dearest already promised his daughter’s hand in marriage to the villainous Dirk Dastardly.
People are asked to refrain from bringing children under 5 to the show. For more information, visit bit.ly/3mtBHPa or call 541-938-3551.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.