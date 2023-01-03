HERMISTON — Made to Thrive in Hermiston wrapped up its seventh holiday season, serving 236 youths through its Christmas giving program. Executive Director Kriss Dammeyer said it was the nonprofit organization’s largest holiday season effort.
“We’re getting a lot of referrals from community partners from families that are struggling,” she said.
Despite the greater effort, Dammeyer said it went “seamlessly and beautifully.” She attributes the success of the program to dedicated supporters.
In addition to Made to Thrive board members, Dammeyer expressed appreciation to all the volunteers businesses and individuals who gave their time by shopping, cooking and donating items. Along with the Christmas gifts, kids received the warmth of the season through donations of blankets, coats, hats, gloves, socks, books and personal hygiene items.
“There was so much joy on the children’s faces,” she said. “They were so excited."
Even after adding more children with holiday needs just a week prior to the program deadline, the community responded. And this type of support isn’t unusual for Made to Thrive. Shortly after Thanksgiving, Dammeyer shared that a single mother was unexpectedly in need of food for her three children. In less than two hours, she said the family was supplied with enough to get them through until the mother’s benefits kicked in and she received the first check from her new job.
“We have a good track record of serving families,” Dammeyer said. “Because of our dedicated supporters, if we put a call out to action someone is going to respond.”
The organization also received a $6,900 donation on Dec. 1 from 100+ Women Who Care — Eastern Oregon. During the new charity organization’s inaugural event, donations also went to Hermiston Campus Life and the Community Women's Club of Irrigon & Boardman.
The money, Dammeyer said, will be used to enhance Harrison Park, Northwest 13th Street. The collaborative project with Hermiston Parks and Recreation includes basketball courts, soccer goals, lights and security cameras.
“It’s a park that is really underutilized,” she said. “We’re trying to bring positive activities into that community.”
In addition, Dammeyer said she is excited about her organization’s involvement with the Hermiston Oregon Sportsplex, aka HEROS. Groundbreaking for the estimated $2.6 million project was held in October at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center.
The 18-acre complex will feature multiple lighted sports fields. In addition to the potential financial benefits of hosting tournaments, Dammeyer said it will provide additional resources for the community.
“It will create more green space for kids and keep kids involved in positive activities.”
Needs at Made to Thrive, Dammeyer said, include volunteers willing to provide transportation for youths to activities. She said it typically involves a three-month commitment of one to three hours per week. Also, she said tutors are needed.
Founded in 2014, Made to Thrive seeks to eliminate the cycle of abuse, neglect and poverty in Umatilla and Morrow counties. It helps facilitate opportunities for at-risk youths to participate in various community-based programs and school activities, as well as adventure outings and mentoring programs.
