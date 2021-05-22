UMATILLA — People are invited for an evening of casual card play, try out new decks, trade cards and meet new friends during Magic: The Gathering.
The event is Saturday, June 5, from 7-10 p.m. at Infinity Watch Collectibles, 1300 Sixth St., Umatilla. There is no entry fee. The event also will feature a movie, and free snacks and drinks. All ages are welcome.
For more information, contact 541-571-6693 or visit www.facebook.com/InfinityWatchCollects.
