PENDLETON — Margaret Osborne is Main Street Cowboys’ Tenderfoot of the Year.
The Pendleton-based nonprofit awarded Osborne with the honor Friday night, April 29, during its annual banquet to thank benefactors and recognize an outstanding member of the community.
Osborne has spent more than 30 years helping different populations of Pendleton. As an office assistant at Pendleton High School, she helped as many students navigate life as any teacher, counselor or principal.
After Osborne retired from the school district in 2006, she cared for elderly residents around the county.
Osborne provided food, transportation, essential maintenance and companionship to many through her efforts. Her actions have impacted so many people, from students to the minor league teams she assists, and through her struggles with the elderly, it was no surprise to anyone but Osborne that she had won this year’s award.
Osborne expressed tremendous gratitude for the award but said it wasn’t about her.
“It’s about the community,” she said. “I enjoy giving back. When I retired from working with teens, I wanted to continue helping people and began helping the elderly and seeking out other ways to make an impact.”
The Mainstreet Cowboys has handed down the Tenderfoot of the Year for more than 60 years, making it one of the oldest community service awards in Pendleton.
The Main Street Cowboys operate the bench program with three levels of sponsorships. Sponsorships of $75-$149 ensures a bench goes out a minimum of 14-21 days; for $150-$399, benches go out as needed to fulfill requests in addition to the 14-21 days around Round-Up; and for $400 and up, the benches go out each time a request is made, which is approximately 200 days each year.
Preparations for the organization's Main Street show during the Pendleton Round-Up and the Dress-Up Parade are underway. The Cowboys also seeks new members and meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month. For more information about the Main Street Cowboys, call 541-278-9332 or visit www.mainstreetcowboys.org.
