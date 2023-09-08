Main Street Cowboys Michael Swanson, left, and Alan Berck, wear the organization's iconic purple and green Western shirts while they help out Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the Main Street SideSaddlers' Twilight Breakfast at Stillman Park, Pendleton.
Main Street Cowboy Larry Koehne poses Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, with a few of the hundreds of painted wooden benches his organization strategically places around Pendleton. Fans sponsor the benches with donations ranging from $75 to $400, and are entitled to have their names hand-lettered on the tops.
Main Street Cowboys Michael Swanson, left, and Alan Berck, wear the organization's iconic purple and green Western shirts while they help out Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at the Main Street SideSaddlers' Twilight Breakfast at Stillman Park, Pendleton.
Phil Wright/East Oregonian
Main Street Cowboy Larry Koehne poses Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, with a few of the hundreds of painted wooden benches his organization strategically places around Pendleton. Fans sponsor the benches with donations ranging from $75 to $400, and are entitled to have their names hand-lettered on the tops.
PENDLEON — Supporting the Pendleton Round-Up requires a lot of dedication and the investment of many hours, but one veteran booster wishes there were a few more people.
"When we had 60-70 members, it was much easier," said Larry Koehne, historian and social director of the Main Street Cowboys. "Now we have about 25 active Cowboys, and we're always looking for new members."
These cowboys don't wrangle livestock, and you won't find them in a corral. The name is the giveaway. Look no further than Main Street during Round-Up and you will witness metric tons of nonlivestock wrangling happening right out there where everybody can see.
"Sunday morning at 4 o'clock we put up the banners," Koehne said. "Pacific Power helps us. This last Tuesday we put out about 300 benches around the parade route."
That's for the Dress-Up Parade the group sponsors, which marches, rolls and strides Sept. 9 through Pendleton starting at 10 a.m. The evening of Sept. 7 the Main Streeters were assisting their related organization, the Main Street SideSaddlers, with the Twilight Breakfast at Stillman Park, an the unofficial start of the Pendleton Round-Up. The night of Sept. 12, the Cowboy's have dancers on Main Street.
But their biggest show gets going Sept. 13.
"Then we kick off the whole Round-Up program Wednesday through Saturday," Koehne said. That involves vendors and entertainment galore from one end of Main Street to the other.
"We get help from the SideSaddlers and have had the Blue Mountain Softball Team help us," he said, "but we need more people to run this program efficiently."
The Main Street Cowboys are easy to spot in their green and purple Western shirts and white cowboy hats as they erect tents, set up performance stages and run miles of electrical cables to keep everything energized.
"The cowboys originated in 1950, and during those days people were very conservative," Koehne said. "So we picked out these shirts at Hamley's to help our visitors and people in town identify a cowboy if they had a problem or concern. These shirts really stuck out in a crowd."
They still do.
Going back to the classic green
The Cowboys also duplicated the green and purple shirt color scheme on hundreds of small wooden benches they deploy and redeploy for events throughout the area.
"We had a hundred go out to a wedding last weekend," Koehne said.
This year marks an adjustment in the green paint on the benches, he said, returning to the original shade of at least 50 years ago. More recently that green had been altered to resemble pea soup. It's much less subtle now. It doesn't whisper; it hollers.
"We just wanted to get back to our roots," Koehne said of the reinstated bright green.
The benches are festooned with the hand-lettered names of individuals and groups willing to pay the $75-400 sponsorship fee. The rentals of Cowboys' property help offset the huge money draw the group works with.
Koehne said the crew was completing work on a few final benches at their shop near the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport.
"We want them all out by Round-Up, and they will be," he said.
Notwithstanding fewer members to keep plugging away, Koehne said there's a basic reason to keep coming back year after year.
"I want to give back to my community and work with a team," he said. "I like to hear people say, 'Thank you.'"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.