ATHENA — An informational open house is planned to share about the renovation of the Historic Stahl Building in Athena.
Members of the Athena Mainstreet Association invite the public to attend Friday from 4-6 p.m. at Athena City Hall, 215 S. Third St. People will have an opportunity to meet the association’s board of directors and the Stahl Steering Committee. Information will be provided on fundraising efforts and renovation plans. Refreshments will be served.
For more information about the project, follow the Athena Mainstreet Association on Facebook. For questions, contact April Vorhauer-Flatt, Athena Mainstreet Association president, at april.vorhauerflatt@gmail.com or 541-969-4811.
