PENDLETON — Heather Culley is the technology assistant at the Pendleton Public Library and a driving force to use pop culture to connect the library with a larger audience.
Culley’s latest endeavor was a presentation on manga — comics or graphic novels originating in Japan. Only a few attended the event Sept. 20 at the library, but Culley’s passion for manga was more than big enough to fill the space.
Manga may have a more niche audience in the United States, but Culley explained that is not the case in Japan.
“Everyone reads them,” she said. “Literally. People on the subway read them … There is manga for everybody.”
Manga certainly has a corner on science fiction, fantasy or action, but Culley said the world of manga extends well beyond those walls. There are romance manga and funny manga and sports manga and even manga about business and commerce.
“Literally there are manga that teach you how to invest,” she said.
At the Pendleton Public Library, romance manga is popular, she said, as is manga that youths sought out because they first encountered the stories from adaptations into animation, or, using the Japanese term, anime.
Manga’s originsManga became increasingly popular in Japan starting in the 1950s. But the origins of manga, Culley said, stretch back to the artist Katsushika Hokusai, 1760–1849, who may be best known for his woodblock print series “Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji,” which he produced 1830-32 and includes “The Great Wave off Kanagawa,” a depiction of a large wave about to swamp three boats with Mount Fuji visible in the background.
This wave is not just large, Culley said, but conveys something malevolent, with its foam taking the form of claws.
And his 1830 work “One Hundred Ghost Stories,” contains some scary images, including “The Plate Mansion” (“Sara-yashiki”) and “The Laughing Hannya” (“Warai-hannya”).
“I think this is the root of manga,” Culley said. “I think this was the kind of picture that was inspiring the manga of the 1950s and up to today.”
Before Hokusai, she also said, Japan, the same as other countries, used painted scrolls, which in some ways resemble comic strips.
The first popular manga that crossed over from Japan to a wider audience, she said, likely was “Astro Boy,” which ran 1952-68. The series chronicles the life and adventures of a young android boy who has human emotions.
That was the first modern manga that was popular with everyone, Culley said, but generally, manga is gendered and falls into two broad categories — shonen and shojo. Shonen refers to manga for boys about 12-18 years old, and shojo refers to manga for young girls, with titles such as “Sailor Moon.”
A fan of shonenErsa Burnette, 15, who prefers they and them pronouns, was part of the few who took in the presentation.
“When I was a young kid, I didn’t really get exposed to anime outside the standard American stories,” Burnette said, but manga provided a different experience.
Burnette said they like the shonen genre, and “My Hero Academia” is their favorite.
Burnette also said Culley’s presentation was worthwhile, particularly because she learned about Hokusai and his woodblock prints as the origins of the form of graphic art they so enjoy.
“That seems really cool to me,” Burnette said.
Culley showed Burnette some manga the library has that piqued their interests, and Burnette accepted. But Culley said her favorite flavor of manga is a little darker than some.
“I really like the horror ones best,” she said.
Her favorite manga is Junji Ito’s “Deserter,” she said, about a family who hides an army deserter after the end of World War II, but keeps him in a false reality where the war never ended. And she recommended “The Drifting Classroom,” a 1970s horror manga about a school classroom that is mysteriously transported through time to a post-apocalyptic future.
“They descend into chaos for several volumes,” she said.
Culley’s intro to mangaCulley said she first learned of manga when she was in college in the 1990s in Hawaii, and the college library had a modest collection.
“I started to read them there and find out what they were about,” she said.
And then another college student showed her a wider variety of manga, and she was hooked.
Manga is awfully popular at the Pendleton Public Library, and that’s something of a problem.
“They don’t really last because they are not bound for a whole bunch of people to read them,” Culley said.
Still, she said she plans to continue to push the graphic form. Manga has a lot to offer readers who might have difficulty getting into traditional novels and books, Culley said, and it does not shy away from any number of subjects.
“I don’t think that it gets the respect that it deserves,” she said.
