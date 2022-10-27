SALEM — The annual open enrollment period for health coverage through the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace begins Tuesday, Nov. 1. It is available to those who are not offered coverage from a job or a public program like the Oregon Health Plan or Medicare.
For many families and individuals, financial help is available. Eligibility rules have changed, which provides more affordable health coverage for thousands of Oregonians who were previously ineligible for financial assistance through the Marketplace. Director Chiqui Flowers encourages people to apply again.
“Nearly 80 percent of Oregonians who applied for financial help qualified in 2022 averaging $483 per month,” Flowers said. That could be you too.”
A window-shopping tool offers users an opportunity to preview plans and possible savings. It also allows users to see which plans cover their prescription drugs and are networked with their preferred doctors or hospitals.
In addition, free help is available from licensed insurance agents and trained community groups. For more information to view plans or to register, visit www.OregonHealthCare.gov. For questions, call toll-free 1-855-268-3767 or email info.marketplace@odhsoha.oregon.gov.
