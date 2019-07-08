HEPPNER — The Heppner branch of the Oregon Trail Library District has a sweet deal for you.
Decades after her original appearance, the magical nanny appears in “Mary Poppins Returns." The film is featured during Movie in the Park. The free event is Thursday from 8-10 p.m. at Heppner City Park, 444 N. Main St. There is no admission charge.
People are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair. Snacks will be available from Heppner Market Fresh.
For more information, call 541-676-9964.
