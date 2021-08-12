PENDLETON — People can receive lessons on sculpting, shaping, wiring and tree care during an upcoming bonsai tree workshop.
Lee Cheatle, a master bonsai teacher from Tigard, will offer the class Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The workshop will be at the home of Roy and Valerie Conner, 414 N.W. Fourth St., Pendleton.
Cost of the four-hour workshop is $80 and includes your own juniper tree. Class sessions are limited to eight people, and pre-registration is required. To register for either class, contact vmconner@msn.com or 503-453-7193.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.